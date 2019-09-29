Manchester City and Chelsea set to challenge Juventus and Inter for Brescia starlet

Premier League pair Manchester City and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has attracted widespread domestic interest.

The 19-year-old earned the plaudits for a sparkling start to his maiden Serie A season, having featured regularly in Brescia’s promotion-winning campaign last term, and is generating interest from across the continent.

Il Mattino report that Brescia president Massimo Cellino is holding out for at least €30 million for Tonali, particularly as his stock is expected to rise rapidly across the season amidst interest from England.

Manchester City and Chelsea have joined Serie A rivals Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Roma in keeping a watchful eye on the teenager, whilst French outfit Monaco have also shown a keen interest.

Tonali has scored five goals in 60 appearances for Brescia, having spent his entire professional career thus far at the Rondinelle, whilst his performances have earned him four caps for Italy U-21s.