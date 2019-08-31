Martusciello: Juventus showed they can win when they want

After a stoppage time win over Napoli, Juventus assistant Giovanni Martusciello felt his team overall were better.

Kalidou Koulibaly sliced into his own net in the final moments to give Juve a 4-3 win, after Napoli has come back from three goals down.

Saying we risked losing the game seems to me a bit too much,” Martusciello told the press. “We had a good hour of the game.

“During this time there may have been some difficult moments, but this team is compact and always wins when it wants.

“It might seem like a lucky win, but if we can increase the time when we play well, we will bring the fans a lot of satisfaction.

“Higuain makes the team play well and right now he is doing well too, that’s why he is starting. Let’s hope he continues like this.”

When asked if Napoli can take the fight to Juventus this season, Martusciello gave nothing away.

“I don’t want to say, but in the last few seasons Napoli have become used to fighting [for the Scudetto],” he said. “So it will be a good duel.”

At the end of the match, Giorgio Chiellini was seen consoling Koulibaly after his own goal.

“I’ve only got to know him recently,” Martusciello added. “And before I hated him because he was a nuisance as an opponent.

“At some point it was him who gave us courage, just so you understand his character. He is a symbol of Juventus.”