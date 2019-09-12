Milik to miss Napoli matches against Liverpool and Sampdoria

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik will miss Napoli’s upcoming matches against Sampdoria and Liverpool, as the striker remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

The Polish striker hasn’t featured for the Partenopei so far this season as he hasn’t taken the field since picking up a knock on August 10.

He was expected to make his return after the international break, but Sky Sport Italia reports Milik will be kept out of training until Monday.

That means he will not feature in Saturday’s Serie A clash with Sampdoria, and their Champions League battle with Liverpool on Tuesday.

His absence opens the door for new signing Fernando Llorente to see his first action for Napoli, as the Spaniard has yet to feature since joining on a free transfer.

Milik’s absence isn’t the only injury woe bothering the Partenopei as Lorenzo Insigne remains a doubt for both matches.

The Italian was forced to return early from international duty with Italy, and after training alone on Wednesday, it appears unlikely he will feature against Liverpool as well.