Mkhitaryan bags debut goal as ruthless Roma crush Sassuolo

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored on his Roma debut as the Giallorossi sealed their first win of the season in style with a 4-2 win over Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder went straight into the starting line-up and bagged the third goal of a remarkable first half rout that saw Paulo Fonseca’s side score four times inside the opening 33 minutes.

Bryan Cristante headed in the opener from a corner and Edin Dzeko’s volley doubled their lead.

Mkhitaryan slotted a finish past Andrea Consigli for the third before Justin Kluivert latched onto Lorenzo Pellegrini’s third assist of the day to make it four.

After the break in-form Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi scored a superb freekick before finishing off a flowing move to mark his fifth goal in two Serie A games this season, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.