Montella: Fiorentina will beat Juventus

After a second Serie A defeat in succession, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella proclaim they will win their next match against Juventus.

Fiorentina face Juventus and Atalanta in their next two matches with Montella himself having not won any of his last 16 matches between Serie A and La Liga, but he seemed not plus with he upcoming fixtures.

“We will beat Juventus,” Montella told the press. “The fixture list is difficult and shouldn’t be looked at.

“When Juventus come to the [Stadio] Franchi there will be no lack of motivation, plus help from the fans.

“Who knows, they might be the right team to help us start moving up the table.”

Looking at the match on Sunday evening with Genoa, Montella felt that with a bit more luck Fiorentina could have left with a point.

“We started better than Genoa,” Montella went on, “but didn’t take out chances and the team lost a little bit of belief.

“That can happen when you have players with little first team experience on the pitch.

“In the second half we pulled things back as the team was more imposing, and if we had any luck we would have tied the game.”