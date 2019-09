Dries Mertens fired home a late penalty to put Napoli into the lead before Llorente’s poachers finish in the dying minutes secured the victory over Liverpool at the Stadio San Paolo.

They struggled for much of the match to break through Liverpool’s tight defense, but Robertson’s rash tackled on Callejon gave them just the opportunity they needed to secure all three points.

This will give them plenty of hope that they can go on to top their Champions League group.