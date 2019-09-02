Napoli sign Llorente

Fernando Llorente has signed for Napoli on a free transfer, after having been released by Tottenham at the end of the season.
The former Spain international played a key part in Spurs’ run to the Champions League final last campaign but did the North London club chose not to extend his deal.
The 34-year-old, as a result, has signed for Napoli in what will be his second spell in Serie A following a two-year stint with Juventus from 2013 until 2015.