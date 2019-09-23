Palomino’s decline a concern despite Atalanta’s comeback-kings status

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (PARMA) – Atalanta once again had to come from behind in order to seal a point on Sunday evening as they roared back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the dying minutes against Fiorentina.

Josip Ilicic halved the deficit in the 84th minute at the Tardini after being picked out by Alejandro Papu Gomez and Timothy Castagne sealed the draw in the 95th minute, moments after another apparent stoppage-time equaliser had been ruled out after a VAR check.

WOW! ? Atalanta have completed another breathtaking comeback to draw 2-2 with Fiorentina in Parma, extending La Viola’s winless run to 18.@ConJClancy is at the Tardini for #FIFattheGames and he’s still looking for words. Report ? https://t.co/phHznjvGT4#AtalantaFiorentina pic.twitter.com/PPsrV9YAch — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) September 22, 2019

Comeback kings Atalanta

If Gian Piero Gasperini could somehow convince Atalanta that they started every game a goal behind, it’s frightening to think what they could achieve.

Nobody picked up more points from losing positions than Atalanta last season. Even this term, La Dea have come from two goals behind to win at SPAl and draw with Fiorentina, while also turning around a deficit against Torino – though they then blew that lead.

More so than chasing specific games, they didn’t start playing in Serie A until they had serious ground to make up in the table and Gasp had said they needed to focus on avoiding relegation. In his first season on the bench their start was so poor that he was a game away from being sacked only to finish fourth, while last year they failed to score in six of seven games between August and October before ending the season as Serie A’s top scorers and with a third-placed finish.

The Serie A standings show them where they’d like to be come May, but they already have ground to make up in Europe which could make them even more worth keeping an eye on.

What remains more true than ever before though is that this team cannot be written off.

Last-gasp goals



On a very similar note, Atalanta never know when they’re beaten.

Duvan Zapata’s 95th-minute winner against Genoa was special, both in terms of dramatics and aesthetics, but Castagne’s might trump even that strike on both counts.

The drama of it coming in the 95th minute was enough, but that it followed another dramatic stoppage-time leveller that was then ruled out after a VAR check took things to another level.

In his first game back, after 95 minutes, to have the energy and technique to execute something as difficult as that was sublime, and rightfully sparked scenes of sheer jubilation.

Jose Luis Palomino’s fall

The Argentinian was a wall at times last season, particularly against Juventus, he was unbeatable. But things aren’t going so well for him this year, which is ill-timed as his prominence has increased with his seniority.

Federico Chiesa became the latest to give him a torrid time, and he was exposed badly on Sunday.

Maybe a spell on the sidelines is needed. Simon Kjaer is there, and it might take Gasperini dropping him to get the best out of Palomino again.

Vincenzo Montella is on borrowed time



Fiorentina can’t even win with a two-goal head start and just six minutes of the 90 remaining.

It’s now 18 games since their last victory, and Montella hasn’t won a game since returning to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

It’s early in the 2019/20 season, but he didn’t improve them last term and hasn’t shown much to suggest he’ll do so this time around, so it’s hard to see him lasting even until the next international break if things don’t pick up immediately.

Sampdoria (H), AC Milan (A) and Udinese (H) come before the October break, and those three fixtures could be his last on the bench if things don’t pick up.