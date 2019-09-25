Parma v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Parma and Sassuolo will meet at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Wednesday evening in Serie A’s latest Emilia-Romagna derby.

The pair have drawn only one of their six Serie A encounters, 0-0, the last time they met in the competition. But none of the three top-flight encounters played at the Tardini, have ended level (two wins for the Crociati and one win for the Neroverdi).

Roberto Inglese scored his only Serie hat-trick against Sassuolo for Chievo in February 2017. The last time he scored a league goal at home was back in January against SPAL.

Alfred Duncan and Domenico Berardi are likely to combine and cause their hosts problems. Duncan has assisted four of Berardi’s last six Serie A goals whilst Berardi has assisted three of Duncan’s last seven.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Scozzarella, Barillà; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Toljan; Obiang, Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Caputo, Boga