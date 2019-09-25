Parma v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Parma take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Tardini on Wednesday evening at 19:00 local time.

Probable Formations

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Barillà; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho

Unavailable: Kucka, Grassi

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari G., Muldur; Duncan, Obiang, Traoré; Berardi, Caputo, Boga.

Unavailable: Bourabia, Marlon, Djuricic, Rogerio

Key Statistics

– Parma and Sassuolo have drawn only one of their six Serie A encounters, 0-0 the last time the two sides met in the competition.

– None of the three Serie A encounters between Parma and Sassuolo, played at the Tardini, have ended level: two wins for the Crociati and one win for the Neroverdi.

– Sassuolo have lost three of their last four away Serie A Emilia Romagna derbies (W1), having lost only one of their previous eight such games (W5 D2).

– Parma have won only two of their last 14 home games in Serie A (D5 L7), as many wins as in their previous four such matches prior to this run (D1 L1).

– Parma failed to score last time out against Lazio: the last time they failed to score in back to back Serie A games came in April (the second game in that run was against Sassuolo).

– Sassuolo have lost their last four Serie A away matches, conceding at least two goals in each game; only twice previously have the Neroverdi lost five consecutive away Serie A matches: in 2015 and 2014.

– Parma are the only Serie A side to have scored all of their goals from open play this season (four out of four).

– Parma striker Roberto Inglese scored his only Serie hat-trick against Sassuolo, in February 2017, when he played for Chievo. The last time he scored a league goal at home was back in January vs SPAL.

– Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi scored his first Serie A goal in this fixture, back in October 2013, from the penalty spot.

– Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has assisted four of Domenico Berardi’s last six Serie A goals whilst Berardi has assisted three of Duncan’s last seven Serie A goals.