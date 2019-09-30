Parma v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Parma host Torino at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Monday evening hoping to make it back-to-back wins in Serie A.

Torino have won two of their last four Serie A meetings against Parma (D1 L1), as many wins as they managed in their previous 21.

Parma could win two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since November 2018.

Parma: Sepe; Laurini, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Scozzarella, Barilla; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, N’Koulou, Bremer; Ola Aina, Meite, Rincón, Baselli, Ansaldi; Verdi; Belotti.