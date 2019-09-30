Parma v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Parma host Torino at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in the final game of this round of Serie A fixtures on Monday evening.

Probable Formations

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Barilla; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Grassi, Kucka

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; De Silvestri, Meite, Rincon, Ansaldi; Berenguer, Verdi; Belotti.

Key Statistics

– Torino have won two of their last four Serie A meetings against Parma (D1 L1), as many wins as they managed in their previous 21.

– Parma drew their last Serie A meeting at the Tardini against Torino, a 0-0 stalemate last season. None of their last 11 home games in the Italian top-flight against the Granata had ended with a draw before this (nine wins for Parma, two for Torino).

– Torino have drawn each of their last seven Serie A away games played in Emilia-Romagna and both of the matches played there in 2019 have ended 0-0.

– Parma could win two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since November 2018.

– Torino haven’t kept a single clean sheet in any of their last nine league games, the poorest such streak for the Granata since November 2017.

– Torino lost 0-1 in their last away game against Sampdoria: the Granata have not lost twice on the road in a row without scoring since March 2014 under Giampiero Ventura.

– Torino have managed to get 78 percent of their shots during the second halves of their league matches this season on target (14 out of 18), a record percentage in Serie A this campaign.

– Against Sassuolo, Roberto Inglese missed a third penalty of his last six attempted in Serie A: among players currently playing in the competition with more than three penalties taken, none has a poorer scoring ratio than the Parma striker (50 pc).

– Parma’s Matteo Darmian played 100 Serie A matches for Torino between the 2012 and 2015 – he scored his first goal in the Italian top-flight in a meeting between Crociati and Granata in October 2014.

– Torino’s Lorenzo De Silvestri has scored three Serie A goals against Parma, more than against any other opponent – in addition to this, he scored his first goal in the Italian top flight against the Crociati, in April 2010, for Fiorentina.