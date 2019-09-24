Pjanic completes Juventus comeback at Brescia

Juventus still haven’t lost on the road to a newly-promoted Serie A side since May 2013 as they came from behind to beat Brescia 2-1 and the Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Tuesday evening.

Alfredo Donnarumma shocked the Old Lady by opening the scoring inside five minutes. The hosts had started brightly and there’s no surprise that Sandro Tonali was involved. The midfielder put the ball towards the area, where Romulo helped it on to the forward who fired his effort past Wojciech Szczesny.

But then Juventus enjoyed a spell of dominance and could have levelled with Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira all having chances.

Gonzalo Higuain was the next to try his luck, before Szczesny had to be alert to excellently deny a Mario Balotelli free-kick.

The leveller did come before the break as Jhon Chancellor put into his own goal. A corner landed in front of goal and bounced off the defender, unfortunately diverting beyond the reach of Jesse Joronen.

Order was restored shortly after half time through Miralem Pjanic. Paulo Dybala hit a free-kick into the wall but the Bosnian was there to expertly volley the rebound into the bottom corner.