PODCAST: Sensi shines as Inter soar over Serie A

Serie A returned from its international break with another action-packed round of Serie A, which saw plenty of goals and big talking points emerge.

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast, and he was joined by Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria, as well as taking a call from Vieri Capretta, who took in Fiorentina v Juventus at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Conor himself saw SPAL comeback to defeat Lazio, which prompted discussion of Andrea Petagna’s Italy chances. All of the rest of the action was discussed too, from AC Milan’s dullness to the excitement of Duvan Zapata’s 96th minute winner for Atalanta at Genoa.

