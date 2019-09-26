PODCAST: Serie A takes shape and Inter stay top

The midweek games mean two rounds of Serie A have – almost – passed since we last spoke, but the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to try to speak about everything that has happened.

Conor Clancy is in the host’s seat as always after taking in a lot of live Serie A action and he’s joined by his trusty duo of Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria.

Inter remain top with five wins from five, Juventus stuttered past both Hellas Verona and Brescia, while Atalanta round off the top three after a dramatic comeback against Fiorentina and an impressive 2-0 win at Roma.

Elsewhere, AC Milan are still doing their thing, as are rock-bottom Sampdoria, while the others in the middle are making things interesting.

Special mention to the newly-promoted sides, all of whom have started better than their predecessors from recent seasons.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.