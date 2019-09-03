PODCAST: Piracy isn’t killing calcio, racism is – S10 E03

Serie A has returned for round two and, unfortunately, so has it’s racism problems. The Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to discuss that and the footballing matters as well.

Conor Clancy was back as host and with Kev in Argentina, Dov Schiavone and Vito Doria joined him on the video feed. To hear Vieri Capretta and Alasdair Mackenzie’s thoughts from AC Milan v Brescia and the Derby della Capitale in Rome, you’ll have to listen to the audio-only version.

FIF were at five of the ten games to take place, including Juventus’ win over Napoli, Sassuolo’s demolition of Sampdoria, Genoa’s win over Fiorentina and the two aforementioned games as well.