Poor planning for Torino could mean a season of struggle

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS (Genoa) – Too little, too late in the transfer window, and a second consecutive defeat for Torino, against two of the most poorest sides in Serie A.

After deservedly losing to Lecce, Torino registered just a single shot on target against Sampdoria, losing to a Blucerchiati side that hadn’t managed a single point so far this season.

Against Samp, Torino lacked the quality to create any danger, struggling in the build up which made life difficult up front. Iago Falque and Simone Verdi – their two most technically gifted players – sat on the bench as the Granata struggled to cause any problems.

Walter Mazzarri used Verdi in the final 20 minutes, but it was too late for Torino to avoid a second consecutive defeat. The former Napoli man was basically the Granata’s only signing of the summer, and the lack of quality in the team is becoming a real issue.

POOR PLANNING

Torino made just two signings during the transfer window, bringing in Verdi and Diego Laxalt. But both players joined in the final days of August, as the whole summer planning was based on the outcome of the Europa League playoff, which it didn’t quite go as planned.

The pundits, commentators and Granata fans all agreed Torino needed to buy technical players in order to raise the bar after a satisfying campaign last term. In June, Toro were a solid side, difficult to play against, and with a couple of useful strikers in Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza.

But they lacked quality in midfield and in the linkup play with the forwards. Not enough was done in the summer to address this, with Verdi being the only man that could change the face of the Torino attack. He’ll have to integrate quickly in the side if the Granata want to replicate last season in term of results.

NOT SO SOLID

If the lack of technical ability was already clear last season, at least Torino were difficult to score against, something every coach in Serie A commented on. They were a team able to make the opponents underperform.

However, their last two games have told a different story. Not only Torino have struggled to develop play up front, they’ve also let in three goals against two teams who rank amongst the worst in these opening weeks.

Torino deservedly lost against Lecce at home, and did the same against Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

A midfield with Tomas Rincon, Sualiho Meite and Daniele Baselli used to be guarantee of physicality, strength, and defensive care, helping out a strong, three-man defence. It really hasn’t been working the past two weeks, and Torino now find themselves in a position they did not expect.