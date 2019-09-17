Pundit dropped after stating bananas will stop Lukaku

An Italian pundit has been dropped from a studio show after stating the only way to stop Inter’s Romelu Lukaku is by ‘giving him 10 bananas to eat’.

It isn’t the first racist incident involving the Belgian since his move to Italy, as he was subjected to monkey chants by Cagliari fans during the Nerazzurri’s recent 2-1 victory.

This latest occurrence took place away from the pitch as Luciano Passirani spoke on Top Calcio 24 about the Inter striker.

“Lukaku is one of the strongest, I like him a lot because he has strength: he is the alter ego of [Duvan] Zapata at Atalanta,” he stated.

“They have something more than the others, there’s nothing else to do. They score the goals and drag your team forward.

“If you go one-on-one with him, he will kill you. Either you give him 10 bananas to eat, or …”

The comment was met with swift condemnation by program director Fabio Ravezzani, who stated Passirani would no longer appear on the show despite his apologies over the comments.

“One of our commentators, in trying to define Lukaku’s strength through a series of compliments, unfortunately chose a very bad metaphor that turned out to be racist,” said Ravezzani.

“We cannot tolerate that, even unintentionally, a person who speaks for hours makes racist comments.”