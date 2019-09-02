Rebic joins AC Milan with Silva heading to Eintracht Frankfurt

AC Milan have completed the signing of Ante Rebic on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, with Andre Silva going the other way.

The deals were thrown into jeopardy earlier in the day, when the Portuguese striker had some issues during his medical regarding his Achilles tendon.

It’s the same issue that reportedly ended his proposed move to Monaco, but this time the issue isn’t big enough to cancel the deal.

Reports had suggested the two players would join on loan with options to make the move permanent for €25 million, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Instead the two players will join on loans that will run for two-seasons with no options to make the move permanent.

Last season Rebic netted nine goals in 26 Bundesliga matches for Frankfurt, while Silva scored nine goals in 27 appearances while on loan at Sevilla.