Roma player ratings: Kolarov and woodwork rescue Derby point

Aleksandr Kolarov’s first half penalty helped Roma to a 1-1 draw against Lazio in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Sunday, although the Giallorossi had the woodwork to thank for the point.

The Serbian full-back stepped up to drill home from the spot against his former club after compatriot Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handled in the box, but also gave the ball away to allow Luis Alberto to draw Lazio level in the second half.

Lazio, meanwhile, were denied by the woodwork an incredible four times throughout a tense encounter, although Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo also saw two efforts come back off the post.