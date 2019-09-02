Roma sign Arsenal midfielder Mkhitaryan on loan

Roma have secured a deal to bring Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the club on a season-long loan.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United player is expected to cost €3 million for the loan, with a potential €0.1.m in bonuses. It’s also believed the Giallorossi will pay a substantial amount of his €200,000-a-week wages.

According to the BBC, there will be no option to buy inserted in the deal.

Mkhitaryan will move after just a single season in London, where he helped Arsenal to a fifth placed finish and to the final of the Europa League.

However, since the arrival of Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe, Mkhitaryan has slipped further down the pecking order and has therefore been allowed to leave the club.

Last season, he scored nine goals in 59 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.