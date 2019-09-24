Roma star set to be rewarded with new contract

Roma left-back Aleksandar Kolarov appears set to extend his stay in the capital as the club prepare a contract extension.

The Serbia international has been in fine form this season, contributing three goals in his opening four Serie A matches, including a crucial penalty in the Derby della Capitale against former club Lazio.

With his existing deal set to expire at the end of the season, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma will reward Kolarov with a new one-year deal, with the option to extend it for a further campaign.

The Giallorossi have made a concerted effort to tie down their key players this summer, with Kolarov set to join Nicolo Zaniolo, Cengiz Under and Edin Dzeko in putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Kolarov joined Roma from Manchester City in 2017 and has scored 15 goals in 91 appearances from left-back. The 33-year-old previously represented Lazio, and became only the second player to have scored for both clubs in the Rome derby when he netted for Roma in September 2018.

Meanwhile, Roma also confirmed on their official website that 18-year-old Primavera star Devid Bouah has signed a new five-year contract, just one week on from being ruled out for up to a year with a recurrence of a torn ACL.