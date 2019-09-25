Roma v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday evening with the Giallorossi hoping to build on their last gasp win over Bologna.

Atalanta though, have lost just one of their last nine Serie A matches against Roma, after losing seven of the previous nine encounters.

The last time Roma scored in 17 home games in a row in Serie A was back in September 2017 and are currently on a streak of 16.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Florenzi, Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Dzeko

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Kjaer, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, de Roon, Castagne; Malinovskyi; Gomez, Ilicic.