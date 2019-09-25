Roma v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta take on Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday evening at 19:00 local time.

Probable Formations

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini Lo., Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Suspended: Mancini

Unavailable: Perotti, Under, Zappacosta

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata

Unavailable: Muriel

Key Statistics

– Atalanta have lost just one of their last nine Serie A matches against Roma (W3 D5), after they had lost seven of the previous nine encounters (W1 D1).

– Roma have failed to win in each of their last five home Serie A games against Atalanta (D3 L2), after they had won the previous eight such encounters in the competition.

– Atalanta are unbeaten in their last six away games in the Lazio region in Serie A, picking up 12 points (W3 D3). In their previous 22 matches on the road they had won just 11 points.

– The last time Roma scored in 17 home games in a row in Serie A was back in September 2017. They are currently on a streak of 16.

– Atalanta have equalled their longest unbeaten streak away from home in Serie A history (eight, as in 1992), picking up six wins and two draws in their current run.

– Seven of Roma’s 10 Serie A goals this season have been scored in the first half (1.8 per game). Only Manchester City (2.2) and Liverpool (2) have a better ratio among the Top 5 European leagues in 2019/20.

– Aleksandar Kolarov (3 goals and 1 assist in 2019/20) could become the third Roma player to have a hand in a goal in each of his first five seasonal league appearances in the last 15 campaigns, after Pablo Osvaldo (2012/13) and Francesco Totti (2013/14).

– Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored four goals in his last five Serie A meetings against Atalanta, after having failed to score in the previous three, against no other team has he scored more goals in the competition since 2017.

– Atalanta’s Luis Muriel has scored six Serie A goals against Roma (his favourite opponent) with three different teams, including netting his first brace in the competition (April 2012 with Lecce).

– Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has lost 12 of his 21 matches against Roma in Serie A, a joint-negative record for him in the competition (level with Juventus). However he has lost only one game against the Giallorossi since he joined for Atalanta (W2 D3).