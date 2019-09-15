Roma v Sassuolo: Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Roma welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio Olimpico with kick off of their Serie A fixture scheduled for 18:00 local time on Sunday evening.

Probable Line-Ups

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Fazio, Kolarov; Veretout, Cristante; Zaniolo, Pellegrini Lo., Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Unavailable: Cengiz Under, Perotti, Zappacosta

Sassuolo (4-3-1-2): Consigli; Muldur, Marlon, Ferrari G., Peluso; Obiang, Locatelli, Duncan; Traoré; Berardi, Caputo

Unavailable: Rogerio, Bourabia

Key Statistics

– Roma are the only side against whom Sassuolo have never won in Serie A (min. 3 games played). Seven wins for the Giallorossi and five draws.

– Roma are unbeaten at the Olimpico against Sassuolo in the top flight (W2 D4), though both sides have always scored at least one goal during this run.

– Only in 1984/85 have Roma drawn their first three games played in a single Serie A season, ending that campaign in seventh place.

– Roma have dropped four points from a winning position in Serie A this season, more than any other side. In their first two games played this season, they have drawn having led at some point in those games.

– The last time Sassuolo won back-to-back Serie A encounters was back in September 2018.

– Sassuolo have averaged 68 percent possession across the first two rounds this season, the highest percentage in the competition, and they have also completed the most passes (1025).

– Roma have attempted 22 shots from outside the box in Serie A this season (34 shots in total – 65 percent from long range), with one goal scored.

– Roma’s Nikola Kalinic has scored three goals in his last four appearances in Serie A against Sassuolo, all in home encounters, including the most recent against the Neroverdi in April 2018.

– Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel has scored in each of his last three appearances in Serie A at the Olimpico against Roma (two of which with Sassuolo).

– Domenico Berardi (58 goals in Serie A) is one of the four players born after 1/1/1994 to have scored 50+ goals across the Top 5 European Leagues alonside Mbappe, Werner and Sterling. He has scored the most hattricks among those players (five).