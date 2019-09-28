Sampdoria v Inter: Official Line-Ups

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS (Genoa) – Inter visit Sampdoria at the Stadio Ferraris with the aim of continuing their perfect start to their Serie A season.

The Nerazzurri have made it five wins in their five opening games of the campaign and have won their opening six league games just once before, in 1966/67.

Inter have beaten Sampdoria in the last four encounters against the Blucerchiati, but the last time they managed five wins in a row was back in 1965.

Antonio Conte’s team has the best defence in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of statistics, having conceded just one goal so far in Serie A. The Blucerchiati, on the other hand, are the team who conceded the most in Serie A this season – 11 goals.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli; Linetty, Ekdal, Murru; Jankto; Rigoni, Quagliarella

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro, Sanchez.