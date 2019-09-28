Sampdoria v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter travel to face struggling Sampdoria at the Stadio Ferraris for their 18:00 Serie A kick off on Saturday afternoon.

Probable Formations

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Chabot; Depaoli, Linetty, Ekdal, Murru; Rigoni; Caprari, Quagliarella.

Unavailable: Maroni, Ferrari

Suspended: Murillo

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Key Statistics

– The last time Inter won five consecutive Serie A matches against Sampdoria was back in 1965 – currently on a streak of four wins in a row.

– During the last nine Serie A matches between Sampdoria and Inter, both teams have found the net just once in the same game – 1-1 in October 2015.

– Excluding newly promoted teams, Sampdoria are the only side in the current Serie A campaign yet to have drawn any home matches in 2019 (W6 L6). Their last draw in the competition came back in October 2018, against Sassuolo.

– Only in 1966/67 did Inter win each of their first six games in a single Serie A campaign.

?- Inter have conceded the fewest number of goals Serie A this season (one); whilst no side has conceded more goals than Sampdoria (11, level with SPAL and Lecce).

– Antonio Conte could become the 4th coach to win each of his first six matches for a new team in Serie A in the three points era (since 1994/95), after Ciro Ferrara with Juventus in 2009, Rudi Garcia with Roma in 2013 and Massimiliano Allegri with Juventus in 2014.

– After scoring in each of his first four Serie A matches with Sampdoria against Inter, Fabio Quagliarella hasn’t found the net in his most recent three. Against the Nerazzurri, the Italian striker has scored a goal every 380 minutes on average, compared to a goal every 204 minutes throughout his Serie A career against all sides.

– Inter defender Milan Skriniar played 38 games for Sampdoria in Serie A, between 2016 and 2017. Since his debut with the Nerazzurri in 2017/18, he has recorded more recoveries than any other defender in the Italian top-flight (562).

– Romelu Lukaku could become the first player to score in each of his first three away Serie A matches with Inter within the three points for a win era (since 1994/95).