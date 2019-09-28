Sanchez from hero to zero as Inter stay top

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS (Genoa) – Inter extended their perfect start to the Serie A season to stay top of the table by beating Sampdoria 3-1 at the Ferraris.

Alexis Sanchez was the standout, marking his first Nerazzurri start with a goal and a huge contribution to Stefano Sensi’s opener as well as being sent off later on – making for an eventful afternoon. Jakub Jankto pulled one back for Samp but Roberto Gagliardini sealed the deal for the ten men.

Antonio Conte’s men have won their opening six league games for just the second time in their history, repeating the efforts of 1966/67 and – with 18 points in six games – they stay at Serie A’s summit and two points clear of Juventus ahead of next week’s Derby d’Italia.

The Blucerchiati, on the other hand, lost their fifth game out of six, and are bottom of the table, having conceded the most in Serie A this season – 14.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men started the game with a positive attitude, but their ambition was soon destroyed as the Nerazzurri scored two in the space of two minutes between the 20th and 22nd minute. Both goals had their slices of luck. Sanchez first deflected a Stefano Sensi shot with his backside – though the goal was officially given to the midfielder – and then tapped in a Sensi mis-hit to make it two.

Sanchez went from hero to zero, being sent off at the start of the second half having received a second yellow for diving. A reinvigorated Sampdoria started attacking again, and immediately pulled one back through Jankto. But the hopes of a comeback were quickly put to bed by Gagliardini, who was on the end of a Marcelo Brozovic assist to make it three.