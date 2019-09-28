Sarri: Juventus showed defensive solidity for the first time

After a convincing 2-0 win over SPAL, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was happy with the defensive solidity his team demonstrated.

Miralelm Pjanic and Cristiano Ronaldo got the goals for Juventus as they conceded just one shot on target against the struggling Spallini.

“Just like in Brescia we did well, and perhaps on a few occasions we were worse than on Tuesday,” Sarri told the press.

“Overall, we showed defensive solidity for the first time.”

With Paulo Dybala and Ronaldo playing together for the first time this season, Sarri was happy with what he saw.

“In both the defensive movements and the offensive ones, they did well,” the Juventus coach said.

“The second goal was beautiful and a third would have been nice too, but [Etrit] Berisha made a good save.

“He [Dybala] doesn’t seem different from any other player in terms of enthusiasm, and it seems to me that if a player is enjoying his football and is having fun then those around him do the same.”

In terms of fitting Dybala and Ronaldo alongside Gonzalo Higuain, who didn’t play against SPAL, Sarri admitted he did think about putting the No.21 on.

“At one point in the second half I thought about playing all three,” Sarri went on.

“It’s obvious that there has to be rotation, and even Ronaldo will need a rest.

“For the moment, not having Douglas Costa and playing [Juan] Cuadrado at the back, we need to use a 4-3-2-1 formation.”

Finally, Pjanic earned the praise of his coach after another decisive performance.

“Pjanic’s brilliant feet are due to his mother,” Sarri said. “Not due to the coach.

“He has phenomenal quality, and maybe that’s also due to his father.

“I think today he made over 120 passes, and is starting to show himself in the way we have to play.

“What pleases me most is that in the last two games we are playing up the pitch more than we did at the start of the season.”