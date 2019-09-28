Sassuolo v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta will be hoping to build on their midweek win in Rome and extend their recent run of dominance over Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia this Saturday evening.

The Neroverdi proved tricky customers for the Bergamaschi in their early Serie A days, winning the first two of their meetings but Atalanta have since gone unbeaten in ten (winning six and drawing four), with the four most recent matches going in favour of the Nerazzurri.

Gian Piero Gasperini was delighted with La Dea’s clean sheet at Roma and will be hoping for another at the Mapei Stadium. But they haven’t managed back-to-back wins without conceding since March 2018. Sassuolo, who lost at Parma on Wednesday, haven’t lost two Serie A games in a row since March.

Alfred Duncan is the likely to threaten the visitors. He’s got two goals and two assists against Saturday’s opponents.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Peluso; Duncan, Obiang, Bourabia; Berardi, Defrel, Boga.

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Masiello, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Ilicic, Papu Gomez; Zapata.