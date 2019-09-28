Sassuolo v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta travel to face Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium for their 20:45 Serie A kick off on Saturday evening.

Probable Formations

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Peluso; Traore, Obiang, Duncan; Berardi, Caputo, Defrel.

Unavailable: Marlon, Rogerio

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata.

Unavailable: Muriel

Key Statistics

– After losing their first two Serie A matches against Sassuolo, Atalanta have remained unbeaten in each of the following 10 (W6 D4), winning the most recent four.

– Sassuolo have conceded 14 goals in their last four matches in Serie A against Atalanta (3.5 on average per match) – before this run, they had kept two consecutive clean sheets against the Bergamaschi.

– In both 2018/19 and in 2019/20, Roberto De Zerbi’s Sassuolo won their first two home matches in Serie A. Indeed, the Neroverdi also won their third such game in the top flight.

– Sassuolo lost against Parma in Round 5, last suffering back-to-back Serie A defeats in March 2019.

– The last time Atalanta won two consecutive Serie A matches without conceding was back in March 2018 – they beat Roma 2-0 in their last league match.

– Atalanta have scored in 11 consecutive Serie A games, the longest ongoing streak among all sides in the Italian top flight.

– Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has won eight of his 12 Serie A matches against Sassuolo (67%) – his highest win percentage among teams he has faced at least 10 times in the competition.

– No team has conceded more goals than Sassuolo in the opening 30 minutes of Serie A matches this season (four). However, Atalanta haven’t netted a single goal in this same period.

– Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan has scored two goals and provided two assists against Atalanta in Serie A. The team he has been directly involved in more goals in the top flight.

– Prior to Duvan Zapata, the last Atalanta player to have scored at least four goals in their first five games of a season was Franck Kessie back in in 2016/17.