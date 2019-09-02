Serie A Player of the Week | Round 2

One of Serie A’s great enigmas, Domenico Berardi, delivered the goods on Sunday evening with a hat-trick for Sassuolo that helped them to a 4-1 win over Sampdoria.

So much was expected of Berardi when he emerged at Sassuolo and while we’ve seen him shine in bursts, he’s never quite shown the consistency to achieve what he perhaps should have by now.

But he had one of his good days against Samp and the man who helped him break onto the scene, Eusebio Di Francesco, scoring three times.

The first was a simple tap-in from close range, the second a header and the best was saved for last as he curled in a shot from 25 yards that gave Emil Audero no chance.

With Berardi on song, Sassuolo can dream of a top half finish this season and maybe even hope to challenge for the European places.