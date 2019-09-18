Serie A Player of the Week | Round 3

Gaetano Castrovilli’s has made the step from Serie B to Serie A look seamless this season and he spent his Saturday afternoon dominating Juventus at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

After spending the last two years with Cremonese, the Italian returned to Fiorentina this past summer and he’s already impressed despite their slow start to the 2019/20 season.

Vincenzo Montella labelled him a potential new Giancarlo Antognoni after their draw with the champions, which will no doubt put pressure on his 22-year-old shoulders.

His performance against Juventus didn’t deliver any goals or assists, but he gave an all-round excellent showing throughout, and he barely put a foot wrong.