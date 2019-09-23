Serie A Player of the Week | Round 4

Inter came through their first Derby della Madonnina under Antonio Conte with flying colours as they piled pressure on underfire AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo.

The star of the show was not Romelu Lukaku, nor Lautaro Martinez, but in fact a quiet Uruguayan that made the Milan attack look impotent. His name is Diego Godin.

Milan surprisingly started Rafael Leao on Saturday night and while the Brazilian was the most lively of the Rossoneri frontline, but he was expertly marshalled by Godin.

Adding experience, leadership and a canny ability to read the game to an already solid defence, the 33-year-old has slotted in brilliantly on the right side of the back three, which is an altogether unfamiliar position.