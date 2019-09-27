Serie A Player of the Week | Round 5

As another week in Serie A passes, it was Torino’s Andrea Belotti who starred as his side produced a magic comeback against AC Milan.

Two goals in four minutes was enough for the Granata and their captain showed all the instincts of a top striker, as he got his fourth of season.

His first against Milan arrived thanks to an early strike from the edge of the area may have surprised Gianluigi Donnarumma, he still should have kept it out.

However, the real Belotti was on show when he sensationally put Torino ahead with a quickfire overhead kick for a finish as surprising as it was stylish.