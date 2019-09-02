Serie A Team of the Week | Round 2

Juventus beat Napoli in the main game of the weekend, and only Inter and Torino kept up with the Bianconeri – being top of the table with six points after two games.

It was all square in the Derby della Capitale, whilst AC Milan found their first win of the season, Genoa beat Fiorentina and Sampdoria crumbled at Sassuolo.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino

Little he could do on Duvan Zapata’s two goals, but other than that he was impeccable, saving Torino in several occasions and helping the Granata to a great away win.

Danilo – Juventus

The quickest foreigner to score his first goal in Serie A – netting after just 29 seconds from his coming on the pitch. Solid at the back, useful going forward.

Christian Zapata – Genoa

Authority at the back for the Grifone, whilst also finding the time to head home the opener.

Armando Izzo – Torino

Battled against Atalanta for 90 minutes, and scored the winning goal to give Torino all three points.

Gervinho – Parma

A clever run for his goal, a phenomenal one for the assist for Roberto Inglese. A classic Gervinho night, being a nightmare for the Udinese defence.

Sami Khedira – Juventus

The chance he wasted early on cannot cancel his fantastic performance. Energetic throughout, hit the bar and was the motor of the midfield, truly looking like a regenerated man under Maurizio Sarri.

Ismael Bennacer – AC Milan

The light at the heart of Milan’s midfield. Always quick in making the team tick, sublime in decision making – the mind of the Rossoneri.

Stefano Sensi – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Simply the best. On top form, delivering both on a physical and technical level. At the moment, he is the perfect midfielder for Antonio Conte, who praised him hugely in the post match interview. Hit the bar with an almost perfect free kick and got taken down to win the decisive penalty.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

A classic Berardi hat-trick to remind us all of his great qualities (on a good day, that is).

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus

Vintage Pipita at the Allianz Stadium. A brilliant all round performance, with a spectacular goal to cap the night.

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

Not his fault if La Dea conceded at the back. He was unstoppable up front, scoring two trademark goals, combining power with deadly finishing.