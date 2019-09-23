Serie A Team of the Week | Round 4

Inter made it four wins from four Serie A games after comfortably beating AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

Juventus got the better of Hellas Verona, Napoli were comfortable winners at Lecce, and Roma left it late against Bologna.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus

Another record, matching Paolo Maldini as all time appearance holder with a single club. He did so with a win marked by his decisive saves.

Timothy Castagne – Atalanta

The last moment equaliser and the usual commitment up and down the right flank.

Diego Godin – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Put simply, the man of the match of the Milan Derby. Simply perfect at the back – with his only mistake coming after 94 minutes – and very useful in the build up.

Kwadwo Asamoah – Inter

Has anyone seen Suso? Fundamental performance by the Ghanaian on the left flank, blocking AC Milan’s attackers and always pushing forward.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina

A goal, an assist, always being a nightmare for the Atalanta fans and players.

Sandro Tonali – (2 apps)

Man of the match in Brescia’s crucial win over Udinese. An added help to the defence, as well as being the motor of Brescia’s midfield.

Lorenzo Pellegrini (2 apps)

The decisive assist to set up Edin Dzeko’s winning goal. Always a threat for the opponent.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli

Quality throughout, and a gem of a goal.

Edin Dzeko – Roma

Always on point, useful in the build up, perfect in his passing, and in the right place at the right time to give all three points to Roma.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo

A brace to help Sassuolo beat SPAL. The first goal was particularly special, finishing off a fantastic bit of team work.

Fernando Llorente – Napoli

Two goals that look easy, but prove just how useful he can be. In the right place at the right time.