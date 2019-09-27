Serie A Team of the Week | Round 5

Inter stay top of the Serie A table with five wins in five, with Juventus right behind the Nerazzurri after a comeback victory at Brescia.

Atalanta beat Roma, Fiorentina managed their first win in 18 games and Cagliari grabbed a glorious victory at Napoli, whilst AC Milan lost against Torino.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Juan Musso – Udinese

A number of absolutely phenomenal saves to keep a clean sheet, deny Verona the three points and salvage one for Udinese.

Fabio Pisacane – Cagliari

Two outrageous blocks to stop Napoli from scoring. Always in the right place at the right time.

Stefan De Vrij – Inter

Simply perfect. Both in building play from deep and in blocking Lazio’s attacks, the Dutch defender was amazing against his former club.

Rafael Toloi – Atalanta

Fantastic performance, always on point in stopping Roma’s attacks. The icing on the cake in denying Nicolò Zaniolo.

Lucas Castro – Cagliari

The perfect header to give Cagliari all three points at the Stadio San Paolo.

Marten De Roon – Atalanta

The motor of the Orobici midfield, both attacking and defending. The icing on the cake is the goal that puts the game to bed.

Miralem Pjanic – Juventus

Useful in shielding the back four, central in Juve’s build up. On top of this, a perfectly executed volley to win the game for the Bianconeri.

Marco Mancosu – Lecce

Scoring two penalties is harder than what it looks. Won the game for Lecce from the penalty spot.

Franck Ribery – Fiorentina

A phenomenal all round performance, delivering the assist – his 101st in European leagues – for German Pezzella’s goal and driving the Sampdoria defenders to madness.

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Came on as a substitute and demolished Roma’s defence, scoring the opener, hitting the post and being a constant threat.

Andrea Belotti – Torino

The leader of Torino, once again. A brace to complete the comeback and singlehandedly give the Granata all three points.