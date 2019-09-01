Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder on AC Milan radar

AC Milan could be poised to make a late swoop for Shakhtar Donetsk and former Roma target Taison in one of their final deals of the summer transfer window.

The experienced club captain joined the Ukrainian side at the beginning of 2013 from Metalist Kharkiv and has since chalked up 44 goals and 71 assists in 242 appearances.

Having previously been on the shortlist of rivals Roma the Rossoneri are hopeful of landing the Brazilian before the window shuts, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Shakhtar have remained firm on their €30 million valuation despite having received offers from both Roma and Milan for the player’s signature.

Taison had taken to Instagram to vent his frustration with the position his club was taking in potentially pricing him out of a move to Serie A.