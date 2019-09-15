SPAL v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio visit the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Sunday afternoon in Serie A where they’ll take on SPAL as both sides play their first game since the international break.

The pair have met 30 times in Serie A and the balance of results is relatively close. The Biancocelesti have won 12 of those, with the Biancazzurri winning ten and eight being draws.

Seeing the spoils shared is something of a rarity in the more recent meetings in Ferrara though, with just two of the last 15 ending all square. SPAL have won nine of those to Lazio’s four.

The forwards at either end will likely be key to settling this. Ciro Immobile has an impressive six goals in four games against SPAL, while Andrea Petagna has three in five against Lazio.

SPAL: Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Tomovic; D’Alessandro, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Reca; Petagna, Di Francesco.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Parolo, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Caicedo.