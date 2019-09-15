SPAL v Lazio: Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Lazio travel to Ferrara to take on SPAL with kick off of their Serie A fixture scheduled for 15:00 local time on Sunday afternoon.

Probable Line-Ups

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha E.; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; D’Alessandro, Valoti, Missiroli, Kurtic, Igor; Petagna, Di Francesco

Unavailable: Fares

Lazio (3-4-1-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Caicedo, Immobile

Unavailable: Luiz Felipe

Key Statistics

– Lazio have won 12 of their previous 30 Serie A encounters against SPAL (D8 10L).

– SPAL and Lazio have drawn only two of their previous 15 encounters in the top flight played in Emilia-Romagna. Nine wins for SPAL and four for the Biancocelesti.

– SPAL have found the net in seven of their previous eight Serie A games against Lazio, and have scored 36 goals in total against the Biancocelesti in the top flight – they only have they scored more against Napoli (42) in the competition.

– The only time SPAL have lost their first three games in a single Serie A campaign was in 1967/68.

– Lazio kept a clean sheet in their first game away from home this season against Sampdoria, but the last time they kept back-to-back shut outs on the road was in March 2017.

– SPAL have faced 22 shots on target in Serie A this season (11 on average per game), more than any other side. They faced just five shots on target per game in 2018/19.

– Lazio have lost three of their last four Serie A encounters played on Sunday at 15:00 (W1), having gone unbeaten in their previous 18 (W14 D4).

– Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in four Serie A games against SPAL, netting four against them in January 2018 and scoring a brace in November 2018.

– SPAL striker Andrea Petagna has scored three goals in his last five appearances against Lazio in Serie A, including his first in the top flight (August 2016) and one penalty kick in his last encounter against the Biancocelesti (April 2019).

– Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto has had a hand in five goals in his last three appearances in Serie A (two goals and three assists). The last time he was involved in a goal in four consecutive appearances was back in October 2017.