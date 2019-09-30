Stefano Sensi is the key for Inter

Inter are top of the table in Serie A, thanks to several people, from coach Antonio Conte to striker Romelu Lukaku, but the Nerazzurri look like a different side without Stefano Sensi.

The former Sassuolo man started in the win at Sampdoria after being rested in the midweek fixture against Lazio, and Inter immediately looked way more fluid and dangerous in attack on his return.

From the opening game against Lecce, Sensi has shown he is a key footballer in the Nerazzurri squad.

GOALS AND ASSISTS

His goal against Sampdoria was the third of the campaign, one every two games. Add to it his second assist, and you have Sensi’s direct contribution in five of Inter’s 13 goals – 39 percent of the total. And let’s not forget that the Nerazzurri’s penalty at Cagliari was won by the midfielder.

He was decisive against Udinese, scoring the only goal, and against Cagliari, paving the way to Lukaku’s winning penalty, as well as scoring the Nerazzurri’s first at Sampdoria.

Therefore, in Inter’s perfect start to the season, with 18 points out of 18 available, the Italian international has played a central role.

THE LINK

The stats can help explain how much Sensi has weighed on this opening month for Inter, but only tell part of the story. With his ability to encapsulate a complete, box-to-box midfielder, Sensi has been useful not only in the build-up from deep, helping Marcelo Brozovic, but also especially in the link-up between midfield and attack.

He started his career as a regista, developing into a central midfielder, and then last season under Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo he played often in the hole behind the striker. This latter position is where Conte has been playing him more often, with of course licence to move around the pitch.

The likes of Brozovic and Nicolo Barella are also key for the Nerazzurri midfield, providing passing and defensive strength, but without Sensi their efforts in the build up are often lost in between midfield and attack.

To put it simply, Sensi is everywhere, linking up play magnificently, being the first man his teammates look to serve when in possession. He thinks attacking football first, always looking to serve the strikers vertically.

In the first half against Lazio, when he was rested, Inter lacked ideas in the final third – things changed when he came on.

Against Sampdoria was yet another example of how Sensi can change the face of the Nerazzurri. Without him, they are simply a different, and probably worse, team.