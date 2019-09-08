Teemu Pukki reveals secret to goalscoring form

TAMPERE STADION (Tampere, Finland) – After another goal for Finland, this time against Italy, Teemu Pukki revealed that his recent form is due to hard work and gaining confidence.

Ciro Immobile put the Azzurri ahead in Tampere, but Teemu Pukki levelled from the spot, before Jorginho grabbed all three points with a late penalty of his own.

“It’s hard to say really,” Pukki told reporters. “In the last three years I’ve scored quite a lot of goals, so that gives you confidence.

“Things are going well, I’m enjoying it and with hard work hope to keep going.”

Finland are currently second in Group J, three points ahead of Armenia, and on course to qualify for their first ever major tournament.

“It would be a big, big thing for Finland,” Pukki went on. “But we still need to get a some points in the next games.”