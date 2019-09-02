Torino complete deal for Napoli’s Verdi

Simone Verdi has completed a deadline day move from Napoli, with Torino paying a total of €25 million for his services.

The Italian has been linked with a move to the Granata all summer, but the Partenopei remained adamant that they valued him at €30m.

However it looks as though Napoli have lowered their demands in order to facilitate a move, with Sky Sport Italia reporting Verdi will return to Torino on an initial loan worth €4m with an obligation to buy for €21m.

The winger joined the Partenopei from Bologna last summer, but he failed to get regular playing time under Carlo Ancelotti despite being brought in for €24.5m.

Verdi featured for Torino from 2011 to 2015 after joining from AC Milan. Over that time he made just 16 appearances for the Granata, as he was loaned out to Juve Stabia and Empoli during that time.

Last season he netted three goals in just 22 Serie A appearances for Napoli.