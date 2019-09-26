Torino v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Torino and AC Milan will both look to put their disappointing form behind them when they meet in Turin on Thursday night.

With Cristian Ansaldi and Sasa Lukic both the only absentees for the home side, it leaves Walter Mazzarri with close to a full strength side to choose from.

Lucas Paqueta is the only major name out for the visitors, who are eager to bounce back from their derby disappointment, with Ismael Bennacer finally handed an opportunity to impress.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Ainda; Verdi; Belotti, Zaza.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Leao.