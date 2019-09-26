Torino v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan head to Torino in the hope of putting their dismal derby performance behind them. Kick off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino is scheduled for 21:00 local time.

Probable Formations

Torino (3-5-2): Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Berenguer, Laxalt; Verdi, Belotti.

Unavailable: Lukic, Ansaldi

AC Milan (4-3-3): G. Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Leao.

Unavailable: Paqueta

Key Statistics

– The last time Torino went six consecutive matches unbeaten against AC Milan in Serie A was back in 1978 – currently on a run of five matches without defeat (W1 D4).

– The last time Torino won back-to-back home matches against AC Milan in Serie A came back in 1986 – they won the most recent match against the Rossoneri at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

– AC Milan’s last win in Piemonte in Serie A came back in 2012/13 – five draws and eight defeats for the Rossoneri in their last 13 matches on the road against Torino and Juventus in the top flight.

– Torino lost their last home match in Serie A – the last time they suffered back to back matches at the Studio Olimpico Grande Torino was back in 2018.

– AC Milan have won three of their last four away Serie A matches (L1), as many wins as in their previous 11 games on the road (D5 L3).

– No side has scored fewer goals than AC Milan in Serie A this season (two). The last time they had scored so few goals after the first four games in a Serie A season was back in 1986/87.

– AC Milan (10) and Torino (nine) are two of the three sides (alongside Inter, 10) to have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A in 2019.

– Despite failing to score in his last four appearances against them, Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli has scored more goals against AC Milan (three) than against any other Serie A side.

– AC Milan’s Ante Rebic scored his first Serie A goal against Torino in May 2014 for Fiorentina.

– Against Inter last time out, AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek played his first Serie A game in September without scoring. Previously, he had played six matches in the competition in this month scoring eight goals.