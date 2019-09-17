Totti backs Dzeko: Clear anti-racism laws needed or idiots will do the same thing

Francesco Totti has backed Edin Dzeko’s calls for the Italian football federation – FIGC – to take a harsh stand against racism in Serie A.

Hellas Verona are just the latest club to make headlines for the wrong reasons this weekend after their controversial tweet denying that any racist chanting had happened towards Franck Kessie in their loss to AC Milan on Sunday.

This all comes after Luciano Passirini was sacked by Telelombardia for, during praise of Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, claiming that the only way to stop the Belgian was to throw ten bananas for him to eat, just weeks after the forward was racially abused by Cagliari fans and then saw Inter’s own ultras defend the Sardinians.

“Racism is a bigger problem in Italy than in other countries,” Dzeko said.

“I hope that for the sake of other players these things can end, that the federation can see it and try to stop it in any way.”

Dzeko’s former Roma teammate and club icon Totti echoed these sentiments, saying that the FIGC need to be as clear as possible in their rules against racism if the problem is to be reduced.

“I’ve been in football for 30 years and I always say the same thing,” he said to Sky Sport Italia.

“Either there are very specific rules or there won’t be any changes. You won’t be able to catch those idiots who always do the same thing.”