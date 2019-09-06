Wanda: Icardi’s priority will always be Inter, I think he’ll return

Despite Wanda Nara being her husband Mauro Icardi’s agent, she says that the deal for him to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer was the worst on offer for her personally.

The No.9 left Inter for PSG on deadline day, but Wanda would have preferred him to stay in Italy.

“Among the options we had, PSG was the worst for me personally,” Wanda said.

“Because I have to come and go with the children, who are still enrolled in school in Italy.”

Serie A clubs wanted the Argentinian, but Icardi opted for Paris.

“There were a lot of important Italian sides who wanted him and they would have been more comfortable,” she explained.

“But I thought of him and his happiness.”

In a previous interview with Corriere della Sera, Nara had explained that due to his ex-role as Inter captain, he couldn’t have joined Juventus.

Furthermore, she admitted that a return to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza could be on the cards.

“The need to play for Inter and the love for the fans persist,” she added.

“There are moments of crisis in all relationships, but I think he’ll return.

“I don’t know when or how, but Inter will always be his priority.”