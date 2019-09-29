Woeful, disjointed AC Milan swept aside by Fiorentina

AC Milan’s misery continued after a dismal display resulting in a 3-1 win for Fiorentina at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening.

A first half penalty from Erick Pulgar, and Gaetano Castrovilli’s first of the season and a sublime Franck Ribery goal gave Vincenzo Montella’s men the points against his old club. Rafael Leao added a late consolation for Milan.

Milan were woeful from start to finish with real pressure now on Marco Giampaolo after the Rossoneri’s fourth defeat in six matches.

A lack of fight, tactical awareness, sloppy passing and Mateo Musacchio’s red card were just some of the problems for a club that look miles away from where they want to be.

The writing seemed on the wall from the off when a deft flick by Ribery over the defence was met by Federico Chiesa, who shot towards the near post, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made an easy save.

Ribery was again involved for Fiorentina, and made the Milan defence look amateur, in particular Mateo Musacchio, then one-on-one with Donnarumma the goalkeeper made the save, but as Chiesa went for the rebound he was fouled by Ismael Bennacer.

Referee Piero Giacomelli pointed to the spot and Pulgar sent the Milan No.99 the wrong way to put La Viola in front.

Milan looked like a team with the weight of the world on their shoulders, though Suso tried his luck from distance, but Bartlomiej Dragowski was more than equal to the effort and tipped it over the bar.

Fiorentina had the ball in the back of the net again thanks to Castrovilli, but Chiesa was deemed to have been in an offside position in the build up.

As the half time whistle blew, the San Siro crowd were vehement in their criticism of the poor performance.

Things went from bad to worse when Musacchio fouled Ribery and Giacomelli originally gave a yellow, following consultation with VAR, the Argentine was given a red card.

Just after the hour Fiorentina made it two when Chiesa got down the right and fizzed a low ball into the box for Ribery, but his effort was blocked by Donnarumma and fell into the path of Castrovilli who smashed home.

Moments later Castrovilli was tripped by the box by Alessio Romagnoli and Chiesa stepped up, but Donnarumma saved the spot kick.

Not that it mattered as the Chiesa-Ribery partnership was in full flow with the former feeding the latter who turned the entire Milan defence before slotting home, a feat which garnered applause from the home support.

Lead did pull one back two minutes later, but it was too little too late for the Rossoneri, with the fans leaving early the Curva Sud completely empty with 12 minutes left to play.