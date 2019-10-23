AC Milan facing a nightmare few weeks

AC Milan face a horrible schedule in the coming weeks with matches Roma, Lazio and Juventus over a two week period.

When Stefano Pioli took over the job it was expected that the run of games over this period would be challenging, but following the draw with Lecce, things have become even more of a nightmare.

Pioli himself, knows there is work to be done. With the attacking side of Milan still not firing in all cylinders due to issues with confidence, the run of fixtures is not going to help that.

The defensive fragility is also a cause for concern, and it isn’t ideal for a side who are struggling to find their identity.

So far this season, Milan have only scored seven goals, and for a side who set out with aspirations of Europe, this is bitterly disappointing. While they have three very tough games, a home match against SPAL, who have also been struggling, could provide some rest bite.

Theses games come before the international break and immediately after the Rossoneri host Napoli. These five games have the potential to define the kind of season Milan are going to have.

Will they come away with enough points to give the squad confidence to push on? Or, will it be a disaster given there is the very real prospect that Milan will not pick up three points in Serie A until December.